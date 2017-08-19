Fairfield Police recover 2, rescue 4 missing fishermen

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have confirmed that the bodies of two missing fishermen have been recovered in Fairfield late Saturday afternoon.

The Coast Guard says they were notified by the Fairfield Police Department at 7:45 a.m., that six people fishing near Penfield Reef were swept out to sea. They say a Fairfield Marine Unit rescued four of the six people, however others could not be located.

Coast Guard officials say the two men that were recovered are Hispanic and in their mid-20s. The agencies that assisted in the search were a Coast Guard New Haven boat crew, Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod Helicopter crew, Fairfield Police Department Marine Unit, and Bridgeport Fire Department Marine Unit.

There is no word if any of the fishermen rescued have suffered any injuries.

