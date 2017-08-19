Fairfield Police rescue 4, search for 2 missing fishermen

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have rescued four fishermen and are searching for two others in Fairfield Saturday morning.

According to officials, Fairfield Police, Coast Guard, and other partner agency crews are searching for two missing people near Fairfield.

The Coast Guard says they were notified by the Fairfield Police Department at 7:45 a.m., that six people fishing near Penfield Reef were swept out to sea. They say a Fairfield Marine Unit rescued four of the six people, however others could not be located.

Fairfield Police say they are still searching for the two other fishermen.

Coast Guard officials say the two men missing are Hispanic and in their mid-20s. They say agencies assisting the search are a Coast Guard New Haven boat crew, Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod Helicopter crew, Fairfield Police Department Marine Unit, and Bridgeport Fire Department Marine Unit.

There is no word if any of the fishermen rescued have suffered any injuries.

Coast Guard officials ask that anyone with information to call the Coast Guard command center at 203-468-4401.

