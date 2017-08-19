Hartford PD: concert calmer than others

By Published:
Hartford police cruiser (WTNH /George Roelofsen)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have released the number of drinking referrals and American Medical Response transports from Friday night’s concert.

According to the Hartford Police Department, 58 drinking referrals were given during Friday night’s Florida Georgia Line concert at the Xfinity Theater. They say the referrals were given in the parking lots.

Police also say that for AMR transports, there was no exact number provided when officers asked. However, AMR Supervisors would only tell police that there was around 30 transports.

In preparation for the concert, on Friday the Hartford Police Department had officers patrolled the parking lots. They say they were looking for anyone who could be underage or doing anything unsafe.

Police say they were expecting about 24,000 people to attend the show and they had 90 officers onsite to keep them safe.

