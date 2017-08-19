Left lane of I-95 northbound in East Lyme closed after rollover

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — The left lane of Interstate 95 northbound in East Lyme is closed Saturday morning after a car rolled over.

According to Connecticut’s Department of Transportation, the left lane of I-95 north in East Lyme is closed between exits 75 and 76 due to a one vehicle rollover accident. They say the motor vehicle accident occurred at 6:05 a.m Saturday morning and originally closed the northbound side of the higway.

State Police say the accident has resulted in minor injuries.

There is no word yet on when the left lane will be reopened.

