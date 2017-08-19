Man in critical condition after forklift accident in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in critical condition after a forklift accident in Ansonia on Saturday morning.

Police say at around 8:45 a.m., they were notified of an accident involving a forklift on North Prospect Street Extension.

When the first officer arrived, they found an overturned forklift and a 47-year-old male suffering from a severe head wound and they say he was possibly in cardiac arrest.

Officials say the victim was working for a subcontractor for Lowes Home Improvement making a delivery of wood at the time of the accident. They say the victim was operating the forklift when the accident occurred and while he was making the delivery, it overturned.

Ansonia Rescue Medical Services ambulance personnel and police rendered medical assistance to the victim before he was transported to Griffin Hospital for evaluation. First responders say the victim was then transferred to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he is currently being treated. They say he is listed as being in critical condition.

OSHA and the Ansonia Police Department are investigating the cause of the incident. Police say they are not releasing the victim’s name at this time.