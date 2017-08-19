New Haven man in critical condition after shooting in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hamden early Saturday morning.

Police say at approximately 4 a.m., officers were called to the area of Oregon Avenue and Manilla Avenue after receiving reports that shots were fired.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 27-year-old New Haven resident lying in the street. They say he had been shot multiple times in the back.

The Hamden Fire Department was called and rendered medical care.

According to police, the victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious injuries. Officials say the victim is currently listed in critical condition.

First responders have not released the victim’s name or any further details about the incident. Hamden Police Department’s Major Crimes Squad is continuing their investigation.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call police at (203) 230-4040.