Norwich Police identify the dead body recovered in the Shetucket River

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified the dead body that was recovered in the Shetucket River in July.

According to police, with help from tips and leads from the artists sketches, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the State of Connecticut Forensics Science Laboratory were able to identify the body. They say the body was identified as 54-year-old, Jay T. Oat of Norwich.

Authorities say the Detective Division, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the State of Forensics Science Laboratory have continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body and his identity. They say that no foul play is or was suspected in this death investigation.

Oat’s body was recovered on July 22 at 8:37 p.m., in the Shetucket River. Police say it was just off of Hamilton Avenue near the intersection of Palmer Street. Police say they were directed by two individuals fishing in the area to the floating body, who appeared deceased at the time.

Norwich Police Department says this investigation is ongoing and further information will be released as needed.