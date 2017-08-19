Officials respond to 2-car crash in Mansfield

By Published:

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders are reporting to a two car accident on Storrs Road in Mansfield Saturday morning.

According to officials, the accident occurred on the 100 block of Storrs Road (Route 195). They say two cars were involved in the accident and one car has been reported to be on its side.

Authorities say that there is a minor entrapment and a second ambulance has been requested to the scene of the accident.

There is no word if there are any injuries at this time.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates. 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s