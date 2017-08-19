Officials respond to 2-car crash in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders are reporting to a two car accident on Storrs Road in Mansfield Saturday morning.

According to officials, the accident occurred on the 100 block of Storrs Road (Route 195). They say two cars were involved in the accident and one car has been reported to be on its side.

Authorities say that there is a minor entrapment and a second ambulance has been requested to the scene of the accident.

MANSFIELD UPDATE: OIC reports minor entrapment. 2nd ambulance requested to the scene. — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) August 19, 2017

There is no word if there are any injuries at this time.

