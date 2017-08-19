Owner of veteran’s American flag found in West Haven found

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We have an update on a story that we first brought you on Friday morning about an American flag belonging to a veteran being found on the roadside in West Haven.

One of the men who found that flag, Sean Slain is now telling News 8 that the family it belongs to has gotten in touch with him.

As we told you, the flag had a photo along with it.

And now, Slain tells us he plans to get that flag back to its owners sometime next week, but first he says he actually wants to fix a crack in the flag’s case.

We’re going to stay on this story for you and we’ll let you know what happens.