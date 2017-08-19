Personalize your space at school

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Autumn is quickly approaching, bringing a new school year, which means new opportunities for students to show off their style. This morning Jeff Zeitlin from IKEA stopped by our studio to discuss four ways students can personalize their new space.

Whether it’s finding the perfect dorm decor or furnishing a new apartment, there are countless ways for college students to personalize their new space:

Preppy & Chic: For those who love a simple yet elegant look, a grey color scheme is the perfect option for dorm decor. Mixing and matching shades and patterns gives your room a classic, chic look with a modern twist. Accents such as gold candles and vintage pictures will make your room feel sophisticated while also giving it that pop of creativity college students are looking for. Tech-Inspired: Transform your space into a tech paradise with bold colors, pixelated patterns and plenty of gadget storage. Add to your personalized style with patterned bedding and vibrant desk accessories. When organizing your gadgets and cords, portable storage and small, stack-able bins are the best way to maximize your

space while ensuring your chargers and extensions are easy to find whenever you may need them. Casual & Athletic: When working hard is playing hard, you need a space where you can relax and unwind – all while reflecting your focused, athletic style. A black and white theme is a fun way to minimize distractions and make sure you keep your head in the game, whether it’s studying for your next test or getting ready for practice. Adding in pops of green will mimic the feel of being on the field, and simple storage such as hooks and shelves is a great way to keep your gear uncluttered and organized. Rustic and Adventurous: College is an adventure in itself, and your space should foster that rugged spirit. Transform your dorm or bedroom with textiles and patterns reminiscent of the great outdoors. Incorporate different shades of the same color through bedding and decorations, pulling through your personal style into all of your decor. Inspiring pictures and mementos of past quests worth remembering will help bring the adventure directly to your space.

For more information and to find the products in this segment head to www.ikea.com

KLABB table lamp, Turquoise.

Article no. 702.667.31

Originally 29.99

Currently 14.99

NEWS8 Special $8.00

Saturday, August 19, 2017 & Sunday, August 20, 2017 ONLY.

While supplies last.

In the IKEA Lighting Dept.

IKEA New Haven only.