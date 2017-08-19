Stamford Police identify the man struck and killed by car

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identify the man who was struck and killed by car Thursday night.

Police say the pedestrian who was struck is identified as 89-year-old, Sanh Truong of Stamford. They say Truong was a longtime resident of Stamford who was known for walking along the High Ridge Road corridor.

Stamford Police say Truong was struck by a 2008 Toyota Prius that was traveling northbound on High Ridge Road. They say Truong was crossing the road from west to east near the Burger King restaurant.

Officials say Truong was not within a crosswalk when the vehicle struck him. Truong suffered severe injuries and police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the operator of the car is a 65-year-old resident of Stamford. They say the operator stayed that scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information is requested ton contact CARS at 203-977-4712.

