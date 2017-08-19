Tractor trailer crash closes I-84 east in Middlebury

By Published: Updated:

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 84 eastbound in Middlebury is closed after a tractor trailer crash Saturday morning.

According to State Police,  I-84 eastbound at exit 17 is closed after a tractor trailer accident. They say there are injuries and fuel leaking.

Authorities say the tractor trailer was carrying juice. They say fire officials extricated one person with non life threatening injuries.

Officials say DEEP is on scene for the fuel leak.

Police are having traffic exit via the 17 off ramp and re-enter on the exit 17 on ramp.

State Police are asking drivers to reduce their speed.

There is no word on how long I-84 eastbound will be closed.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates. 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s