Tractor trailer crash closes I-84 east in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 84 eastbound in Middlebury is closed after a tractor trailer crash Saturday morning.

According to State Police, I-84 eastbound at exit 17 is closed after a tractor trailer accident. They say there are injuries and fuel leaking.

Authorities say the tractor trailer was carrying juice. They say fire officials extricated one person with non life threatening injuries.

Officials say DEEP is on scene for the fuel leak.

Police are having traffic exit via the 17 off ramp and re-enter on the exit 17 on ramp.

State Police are asking drivers to reduce their speed.

There is no word on how long I-84 eastbound will be closed.

