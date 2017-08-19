Waterford Police are investigating car crash on Route 32

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a late night car crash on Route 32 in Quaker Hill after a vehicle evaded the scene.

Police say around 11:35 p.m. Friday night, officers were investigating an evading motor vehicle accident that resulted in utility pole damage in Quaker Hill on Route 32. They say Route 32 by the over pass near Lathrop Road was closed in both directions for a period of time, however the roadway has since been reopened.

The Waterford Police Department are looking for information on the vehicle below.

Police believe the truck was involved  in the accident on Route 32 that caused a second vehicle rolling over and several telephone poles being damaged.

Authorities say the vehicle is describes as a dark colored pick-up, possibly a Dodge with a loud engine or exhaust. They also say it may have a lift kit.

Police say the vehicle also appears to have after market off-road lighting package on the roof and after market rim hub caps.

Waterford Police ask that anyone with information on this accident to message them on Facebook or to email gmaffeo@waterfordct.org.

 

