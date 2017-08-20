2 dead in small plane crash near Oregon eclipse viewing site

By Published:

(ABC News) — Authorities say two people died in a small plane crash near a central Oregon airport where people are gathering to view the solar eclipse.

The Central Oregon Emergency Information Network says the pilot and a passenger were killed in the crash about 2 p.m. Saturday about a mile south of Madras Municipal Airport. Authorities did not identify the victims.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the small plane was approaching a central Oregon airport when it crashed near where people are gathering to view the solar eclipse, the Oregonian/Oregonlive reports.

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor says the plane that crashed Saturday was a single-engine, homebuilt Wheeler Express.

The Oregonian/Oregonlive reports that the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Campers have been gathering at the airport for Monday’s eclipse.

About 200,000 people are expected in the area that’s considered a prime viewing spot as the moon completely blots out the sun.

