2 dead in small plane crash near Oregon eclipse viewing site

(ABC News) — Authorities say two people died in a small plane crash near a central Oregon airport where people are gathering to view the solar eclipse.

The Central Oregon Emergency Information Network says the pilot and a passenger were killed in the crash about 2 p.m. Saturday about a mile south of Madras Municipal Airport. Authorities did not identify the victims.

Related Content: Total solar eclipse predicted to be ‘biggest driver distraction’ in history

The Federal Aviation Administration says the small plane was approaching a central Oregon airport when it crashed near where people are gathering to view the solar eclipse, the Oregonian/Oregonlive reports.

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor says the plane that crashed Saturday was a single-engine, homebuilt Wheeler Express.

The Oregonian/Oregonlive reports that the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Related Content: Preparing for the solar eclipse

Campers have been gathering at the airport for Monday’s eclipse.

About 200,000 people are expected in the area that’s considered a prime viewing spot as the moon completely blots out the sun.