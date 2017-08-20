210-year-old seminary merging with Yale Divinity School

Related Coverage Yale University to open two new residential colleges

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A 210-year-old seminary outside Boston will be packing up for Yale University, a move that will unite two institutions with deep historical ties and shore up the finances of the Andover Newton Theological School.

The seminary agreed last month to partner with Yale Divinity School after years of declining enrollment. It sold its property in Massachusetts and is working on the academic program it will offer at Yale beginning in the fall of 2018.

Related Content: Yale University to open two new residential colleges

The merger is one of the most prominent examples of traditional Protestant seminaries teaming with universities as they struggle to stay open.

Of over 270 schools that are members of the Association of Theological Schools, more than a third are now embedded or affiliated with a university.