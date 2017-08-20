Aston Martin vehicle sells for more than $22 million

(WTNH) — Car enthusiasts might want to check this out.

An Aston Martin DBR1 sold at auction on Friday for $22.5 million, making it the most expensive British-made car ever sold at auction.

Aston Martin only built five of these cars, and this is the first time one has gone on sale to the public.

The model competed in more than one dozen races in the late 1950’s, while James Bond drove the similar DB5 model in several films.

The sale was made at the RM Sotheby’s classic car auction in Monterey, Calif.

It is not known who called in the winning bid.