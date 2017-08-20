Back to School Drive in held at Connecticut Post Mall in Milford

Related Coverage Operation Homefront provides kids of military members with school supplies

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — We want to thank to everyone who came out on Sunday for the News 8 Back to School Drive.

The drive, held at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford, collected all kinds of supplies from generous people. The supplies will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of New Haven and Milford.

“You do see kids that are collecting money in their piggy bank and, instead of going and buying something for themselves, they are buying something to buy for another child,” said Connecticut Post Mall marketing director Kelly Frantz. “We love seeing it and we are impressed with the people who’ve come out…”

Viewers were also given a chance to meet some of the familiar faces here at News 8.

Thank you again for all of your help!