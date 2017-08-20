“Black Lives Matter” sign vandalized in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are investigating after a “Black Lives Matter” sign was vandalized in front of a religious building in the town.

According to police, the sign, located inside the property line of the Unitarian Society of New Haven, was vandalized. The word “Black” was reportedly cut and folded over, leaving the sign to read “Lives Matter.”

Authorities say the complainant stated there was $150 worth of damage to the sign.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at (203) 230-4000.