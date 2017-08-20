Capitol Report: Connecticut Politicians react to Charlottesville, President Trump

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It has been quite a week with the violence in Charlottesville, Va.

President Trump’s back-and-forth comments in the following days captured headlines and have sparked controversy among people and politicians alike.

“Americans got to stand up to fascism, to Nazis, to homophobes, to racists, to antisemitism,” stated Governor Dannel Malloy. “America has got to stand up. I wish we had a President who stood up but, obviously, that’s not the case. So, America’s got to do the work of the President.”

The panel discusses the topic that has everyone talking this week.