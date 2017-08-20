Capitol Report: Connecticut Politicians react to Charlottesville, President Trump

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, white nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Va. Conservative activists and leftist counter-protesters prepare for a showdown on Boston Common, Saturday, Aug. 19, that could draw thousands a week after a demonstration in Virginia turned deadly. Boston’s rally is the first potentially large and racially charged gathering in a major U.S. city since a car plowed into counter-demonstrators in Charlottesville, killing a woman and injuring scores of others.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It has been quite a week with the violence in Charlottesville, Va.

President Trump’s back-and-forth comments in the following days captured headlines and have sparked controversy among people and politicians alike.

“Americans got to stand up to fascism, to Nazis, to homophobes, to racists, to antisemitism,” stated Governor Dannel Malloy. “America has got to stand up. I wish we had a President who stood up but, obviously, that’s not the case. So, America’s got to do the work of the President.”

