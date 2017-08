MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Goat yoga is the latest trend sweeping across the United States.

Apparently, it’s a thing in Connecticut now too.

However, the peaceful practice is causing headaches for some up in Hartford County.

Related Content: Farm offers yoga with goats

A farm in Manchester is currently in a zoning battle over the issue.

The panel discusses if they would buy into the activity if it was available in their town.

Related Content: What’s Brewing: Goat Yoga