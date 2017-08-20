Capitol Report: Senator Murphy walks across Connecticut, talks President Trump

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Chris Murphy laced up his sneakers, filled the CamelBak, and hit the backroads for his second annual Walk Across Connecticut.

Sen. Murphy went from Danielson to Danbury, traveling around 100 miles over five days.

Along the way, spoke with people on a plethora of issues.

Sen. Murphy also gave his thoughts on President Trump’s comments following the violence in Charlottesville.

“People this week have been concerned about Charlottesville,” stated Sen. Murphy. “Lots of people have been concerned with this rise in racist speech and lots of people have been concerned with the President’s reaction to it.”