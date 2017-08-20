Capitol Report: State budget impasse woes impacting schools

Published:
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy outlines his "Robin Hood" school funding plan (WTNH / Joe Sferrazza)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The state budget crisis is having an impact on the start of the school year.

Towns are in limbo, not knowing what kind of funding they’ll get from the state. Those towns are heading to the Capitol to talk about it.

Governor Dannel Malloy spoke on the issue, saying,

Paramount is the state’s constitutional requirement that a free public education be provided…I can’t tell them exactly how that money will be distributed come the end of September if we don’t have a budget in place by then. But I’m also telling them that their members need to be careful about assumptions that they’re making with respect to that because it’s the state government that has to assure, not necessarily pay for, has to assure a free public education”

The panel discusses this issue as many kids across Connecticut head back to school.

