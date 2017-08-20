Car crash closes right lanes of I-84 east in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The two right lanes on Interstate 84 eastbound in Farmington is closed after a car went down an embankment Sunday morning.

According to Connecticut’s Department of Transportation, at 5:40 a.m, there was a one car accident on I-84 eastbound between exits 39A and 40. They say as a result the two right lanes have been closed.

State Police say the one car accident was a car down an embankment. They say there are no reported injuries at this time.

There is no word on when the two right lanes will reopen.

