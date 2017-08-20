Car nearly strikes Walgreens in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk police are investigating after a car was almost driven into a Walgreens Pharmacy on Sunday.

According to fire crews, a woman in her late 50’s was driving on Gardner Street when she lost control of her car. Officials say the woman’s vehicle sideswiped a tree and came to rest two inches from the side of the building.

Authorities say the driver appeared to be semi-conscious and had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was the car’s sole occupant.

The woman was transported to a local hospital. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.