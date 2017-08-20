Discovery to Cure 2017 Walk-a-thon

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s their mission to raise awareness and funding for women’s reproductive cancers. Discovery to Cure will be leading their annual Bevery Levy Walk this September and organizers stopped by our studio to give us all the details.

Discovery to Cure was launched in 2003 to provide women with new methods for the prevention, early detection and treatment of gynecologic cancers.

The Annual Beverly Lee Walk will be held on Sunday, September 17th at the Payne Whitney Gym in New Haven.

The walk started in 2003 by founder Beverly Lee, who was fighting her own battle against ovarian cancer.

For more information on the walk and how to get involved, go to DiscoverytoCure.Yale.Edu

