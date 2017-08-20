Eastford woman arrested in connection to Plainfield juvenile assault

Related Coverage Brooklyn man arrested in Plainfield juvenile assault incident

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — An Eastford woman is facing charges related to a juvenile assault incident in Plainfield.

According to police, Mary DeJesse, 19, was arrested on Sunday morning on an arrest warrant stemming from an incident back in June.

Police say DeJesse and three others were arrested following an investigation into a robbery attempt of a juvenile who was walking back from Plainfield High School.

Along with DeJesse, two juveniles and Deontae Alston, 18, of Brooklyn, N.Y., have all been arrested and are facing charges related to this incident.

DeJesse is facing charges of Conspiracy to Commit Assault in the Third Degree, Breach of Peace, and three counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor. She was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 5th.