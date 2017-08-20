Emergency crews rescue hiker in Meriden

Related Coverage Lost hikers rescued in Danbury

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Rescue crews were needed to aid a hiker in Meriden on Saturday evening.

According to officials, crews were called to Giuffrida Park for a lost hiker.

The hiker was then located on the side of the rock face above Suzio’s Quarry and unable to move.

Related Content: Lost hikers rescued in Danbury

Crews worked to reach the hiker using a high angle rope system. The hiker was secured and lowered to a crew waiting on the bottle.

The hiker was not injured and was able to safely walk out of the woods.