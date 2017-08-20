First annual Cancer Walk held in New Haven Sunday

Related Coverage Discovery to Cure 2017 Walk-a-thon

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A small event took place in the Elm City on Sunday with the hopes that it will grow with each passing year.

The Inner Circle Social Club held its first annual Cancer Walk.

People took part because of the impact the disease has had on family and friends.

“I wanted to do this because I know a lot of people who have cancer and who’ve been through it,” stated one participant.

“This is just something to give back to the community. Give back to those that are in need and let everyone know we are here to support them,” said another.

The money raised on Sunday will go to the Smilow Cancer Hospital.