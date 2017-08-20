Little League World Series run for Connecticut hits a snag against Texas

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WTNH) — The Farifield American Little League team suffered its first loss in weeks on Sunday as it took on Lufkin Texas in the Little League World Series.

Fairfield American avoided going into an early hole in the bottom of the first when pitcher Michael Iannazzo made a barehanded grab on a dribbler and tossed it to catcher Aidan Rivera to prevent the run. However, a two out single from the next batter would drive in the runner from first, giving Lufkin the lead.

Rivera then helped his team out in the second by driving an opposite field solo shot over the wall to tie things up, 1-1. Later that inning, third basemen Leo Randazzo drove in another run with a double down the line to give Fairfield a 2-1 lead. Fairfield would get a third run that inning on a sacrifice from shortstop Ethan Righter that scored Randazzo who moved to third on a passed ball.

Texas would quickly tie things up in the bottom of the second after Christian Mumphery blasted a home run the other way to make it a 3-3 ballgame.

In the bottom of the fourth, Texas took the lead back. A liner up the middle scored a run from second making it 4-3. After that, a wild pitch brought in a second run, putting the team from Connecticut behind by two runs.

Mumphery would add to the lead in the bottom of the fifth, sending a second ball over the wall to tack on another run, making it a 6-3 game.

Lufkin Texas would go on to win by this score, shutting down the Fairfield bats in the sixth inning. Lufkin Texas will move on to the U.S. semifinal round.

Despite the loss, this isn’t the end of the road for Fairfield. The team will now play Washington on Monday night with the season on the line.