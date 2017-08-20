Motorcyclist dies after crash in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash late Saturday night in Norwich.

According to police, at 11:35 p.m., police along with American Ambulance and the Norwich Fire Department responded to Chelsea Harbor Drive to investigate a motorcycle accident with injuries.

Police say when they arrived on scene they located the motorcycle and the operator 23-year-old, Anthony Caruso of Norwich lying on the sidewalk. They say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation of the fatal crash revealed Caruso left the roadway and struck the exterior wall of 82 Chelsea Harbor Drive.

Norwich Police Department asks that anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Officer Anthony Marceau at 860-886-5561.