Tax Free Week kicks off Sunday: What will and won’t be tax free

(WTNH) — Tax Free Week in Connecticut is underway.

Through Saturday, most clothes and shoes that cost under $100 are tax free.

Anything that is over $100 is not and that’s whether you buy it in person, online, by mail or on the phone.

You can get:

Shirts

Jeans

Some pairs of shoes

Rain jackets

Blouses

all tax free if it’s under $100.

However, no matter what the cost is:

Purses

Jewelry

Sports uniforms

Wallets

Party costumes

are not tax free.

If an item that qualifies is normally more than $100 and you have a coupon or it’s discounted to bring it under $100, it will be tax-free.