Tax Free Week kicks off Sunday: What will and won’t be tax free

(WTNH) — Tax Free Week in Connecticut is underway.
Through Saturday, most clothes and shoes that cost under $100 are tax free.
Anything that is over $100 is not and that’s whether you buy it in person, online, by mail or on the phone.
You can get:
- Shirts
- Jeans
- Some pairs of shoes
- Rain jackets
- Blouses
all tax free if it’s under $100.
However, no matter what the cost is:
- Purses
- Jewelry
- Sports uniforms
- Wallets
- Party costumes
are not tax free.
If an item that qualifies is normally more than $100 and you have a coupon or it’s discounted to bring it under $100, it will be tax-free.