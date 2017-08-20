Tax Free Week kicks off Sunday: What will and won’t be tax free

(WTNH) — Tax Free Week in Connecticut is underway.

Through Saturday, most clothes and shoes that cost under $100 are tax free.

Anything that is over $100 is not and that’s whether you buy it in person, online, by mail or on the phone.

You can get:

  • Shirts
  • Jeans
  • Some pairs of shoes
  • Rain jackets
  • Blouses

all tax free if it’s under $100.

However, no matter what the cost is:

  • Purses
  • Jewelry
  • Sports uniforms
  • Wallets
  • Party costumes

are not tax free.

If an item that qualifies is normally more than $100 and you have a coupon or it’s discounted to bring it under $100, it will be tax-free.

