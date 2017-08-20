Two homes in Branford hit by vehicles

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)  –  Two houses in Branford were hit by vehicles Sunday in two separate accidents within an hour of each other.

According to the Branford Fire Department a car struck a single family house at 5 Ark Road around 7 p.m.  Three children in the home and the driver of the car were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.   Approximately one half of the car ended up inside the house causing enough structural damage that the home has been condemned by the local building inspector.

Approximately 45 minutes later while firefighters were still on Ark Road they were called to a house at 2 Woodvale Road near Pine Orchard Road where a pickup truck struck a house.  The driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital.  The house had minor damage and the residents did not have to be relocated.

The Branford Police is investigating both accidents.

