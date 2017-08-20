Wesleyan observatory open to public for eclipse viewing

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — An observatory at Wesleyan University is open to the public for the viewing of Monday’s solar eclipse.

Telescopes will be set up at the Van Vleck Observatory by 1 p.m. at the campus in Middletown.

While Connecticut is not in the path of totality, from the local vantage point 65 percent of the sun will be blocked out by the moon.

Visitors also will be able to tour exhibits and see images from a 1925 solar eclipse that passed directly over the school. The observatory will have on hand some protective glasses for viewing the eclipse but encourages people to bring their own.

