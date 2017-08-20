West Hartford man arrested after crashing vehicle into utility pole

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Hartford man is facing charges after crashing his Jeep into a utility pole on Sunday morning.

According to police, 22-year-old Edwin Vincens was driving on South Main Street when he drove directly into a pole. Police say the pole was broken into three pieces, knocking out power as a breaker was tripped.

Officials say Vincens was not injured.

He was arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired and Failure to Drive Right.

Vincens is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 31st.