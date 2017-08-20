West Hartford man arrested after crashing vehicle into utility pole

(Photo: West Hartford Police Department)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Hartford man is facing charges after crashing his Jeep into a utility pole on Sunday morning.

According to police, 22-year-old Edwin Vincens was driving on South Main Street when he drove directly into a pole. Police say the pole was broken into three pieces, knocking out power as a breaker was tripped.

Officials say Vincens was not injured.

Edwin Vincens (Photo: West Hartford Police Department)

He was arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired and Failure to Drive Right.

Vincens is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 31st.