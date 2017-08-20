Workout anytime without expensive equipment

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Shana Schneider, founder of Fitstyle by Shana, stopped by our studio to show us 5 everyday objects that you can use if you don’t have room for a large piece of exercise equipment in your house or want some ideas for how to bring exercise into everyday life!

It’s about what you can grab and do right in the moment. These are all things you come across on a regular basis and that you probably already have at home.

Always check with your doctor before starting any new exercise routine.



Water bottle: Use as hand weights to work your arms Throw Pillow: Work on your balance by standing on it with one leg or work on your inner thighs by squeezing it between your knees Paper plates: Tone your thighs by putting one under each foot and doing lunges to the back or a slide out to the side. Fun for kids, too! Towel: Work your abs or stomach muscles by doing twists or using it to stretch Laundry Detergent Bottle: work your legs by adding this weight while doing squats or use it as a kettlebell, work your arms and shoulders by doing arm raises to the side or hammer curls



Using these every day objects help you fitstyle your life because it’s about making every second count so you can live life to the fullest.



Get more info at fitstylebyshana.com .