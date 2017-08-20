Workout anytime without expensive equipment

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Shana Schneider, founder of Fitstyle by Shana, stopped by our studio to show us 5 everyday objects that you can use if you don’t have room for a large piece of exercise equipment in your house or want some ideas for how to bring exercise into everyday life!
Water bottle: Use as hand weights to work your arms
Throw Pillow: Work on your balance by standing on it with one leg or work on your inner thighs by squeezing it between your knees
Paper plates: Tone your thighs by putting one under each foot and doing lunges to the back or a slide out to the side. Fun for kids, too!
Towel: Work your abs or stomach muscles by doing twists or using it to stretch
Laundry Detergent Bottle: work your legs by adding this weight while doing squats or use it as a kettlebell, work your arms and shoulders by doing arm raises to the side or hammer curls