1 dead, 2 hurt in Enfield rollover crash

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– One person has died after a car rolled over in Enfield on Monday morning.

Police say one person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital after a car rolled over around 5:30 a.m. Powder Hill Road and Abbe Road were closed for the investigation but have since reopened to traffic.

There is no word on what caused the accident and the names of the victims have not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

