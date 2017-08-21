1 dead, 2 hurt in Enfield rollover crash

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– One person has died after a car rolled over in Enfield on Monday morning.

Police say one person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital after a car rolled over around 5:30 a.m. Powder Hill Road and Abbe Road were closed for the investigation but have since reopened to traffic.

A deadly accident in #Enfield this morning has Powder Hill Rd. & Abbe Rd. closed until further notice. — Teresa Dufour (@teresadu4) August 21, 2017

There is no word on what caused the accident and the names of the victims have not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.