1 dead as vehicle rams bus stops in Marseille, France

By Published:
Police officers seal off the access to Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Paris police say an unidentified assailant has attacked a police officer near the Notre Dame Cathedral, and the officer then shot and wounded the attacker. (AP Photo/Matthieu Alexandre)

PARIS (AP) — A van rammed into two bus stops in the French port city of Marseille on Monday, killing one person and injuring another, according to French media reports.

Police tweeted that an operation was underway and asked residents to avoid part of the scenic Old Port area in France’s second-largest city.

The driver was arrested, according to regional newspaper La Provence and BFM-TV. BFM said a witness noted the license plate of the van and was able to give it to police.

A woman was killed at the second bus stop and a man injured at the first, BFM-TV said. They were in different areas of the city.

A motive for the attacks is not yet known.

The incident comes just days after back-to-back van attacks in Barcelona and Spanish resort town of Cambrils killed 14 people.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s