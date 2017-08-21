8 Minute Meals: Mexican Street Corn Salad with Grilled Chili Lime Shrimp

(WTNH)- Chef Jamie Sydney whips up a healthy, light meal for those hot summer days.

Mexican Street Corn Salad with Grilled Chili Lime Shrimp

Serves 4

Corn Salad:

6 Ears of Corn, grilled, roasted or sauteed, kernels off the cob

1 Jalapeno, diced

1 Pint of Orange and Red Cherry Tomatoes, washed, cut into halves

1 Small Bunch of Chives, chopped into 1/4 inch pieces

1/2 Bunch of Cilantro, washed, dried and roughly chopped

1-2 Tablespoons of Olive Oil

1-2 Limes, Juice only

Kosher Salt and Lots of Freshly ground Pepper

2 Tablespoons of Queso Fresco Cheese or Grated Parmesan Cheese (optional)

Chipotle Chili Lime Shrimp:

24 Extra Large Shrimp

2 Tablespoons of Adobo Sauce from a Can of Chipotles, save the peppers for another use

1 Tablespoon of Chili Powder

2 Tablespoons of Lime Juice

2 Tablespoons of Olive Oil

2 Small Pinches of Salt

2 Handfuls of Arugula

Heat the grill to a medium-high heat. Place the corn in the husks on the grill and cook for about 3 minutes per side. Shuck the corn and place the kernals in a bowl. Corn kernels can also be sauteed in a pan by removing the kernals from the cob and sauteing for 2 minutes.

While the corn is cooling heat the grill or grill pan to medium high. Quickly toss the shrimp with lime zest, lime juice, chili powder, adobo sauce, olive oil and salt. Grill the shrimp for 2 minutes per side and then set aside on a plate.

Once the corn kernels have cooled off a little, add in the tomatoes, jalapeno, chives, cilantro, lime juice, salt, ground pepper, and the olive oil. If you are using cheese as well add it in last after evrything is mixed. Taste for seasoning.

Place the arugula on the outside of the platter. Spoon the corn salad in the center and top with the shrimp. Garnish with a few sprigs of cilantro on top of the shrimp.