8 Things to Know About the Solar Eclipse

(WTNH) — A rare meteorological event will be taking place in Connecticut today, Monday, August 21, 2017. A solar eclipse will partially block out the sun in Connecticut. We’re answering 8 questions about this phenomenon including how to prepare and any precautions to take ahead of time.

What is a solar eclipse? The moon will orbit between the sun and Earth and completely cover the sun. This will be visible in totality across portions of 14 states in the US where those people will be in the center of the moon’s shadow. Will it get completely dark in Connecticut? Not completely but it will be dark. About 67% of the sun will vanish during the day in Connecticut. How often will it last? The eclipse is set to begin at 1:25 p.m., peak around 2:45 p.m. and last until about 4 p.m. I don’t have special glasses, can I really go blind? Are sunglasses okay to wear? The sun will be extremely bright and you can get permanent eye damage to your retina, the light-sensitive part of your eye, if you try to look at the sun. Ensure that your eclipse glasses or solar filters that meet the ISO 12312-2 safety standards to safely watch this event. Regular sunglasses do not provide enough protection to look at the sun. You can also use welder’s glass that are number 12, 13, 14 tint or darker. A list of trusted vendors can be found on this website. What happens if you’re driving, outside or on a plane without glasses? The U.S. Department of Transportation recommends not driving with solar eclipse glasses but if you are driving, be sure to put your headlights on as it will be getting dark. Also, remember to not look directly up at the eclipse or take any photos while driving. What to do with animals? If animals look at the sun, it can also damage their eyes. Generally, pets are not inclined to do so but to be on the safe side, keep your pet inside for these few hours. How do I photograph the eclipse? Think of a camera – whether an actual camera or your phone – binoculars or telescopes as an extension of your eyes. These devices actually magnify light into your eyes so also use a proper solar eclipse glasses, a filter or a lens while taking pictures. Where are some places that I can watch it in Connecticut? Many towns including Hartford, Litchfield, Norwalk, New Milford, West Hartford will have viewing events. See our list here or call your local library for more.

News 8 will be providing a live stream of today’s solar eclipse so you can watch it safely from your computer screen without any special glasses. If you miss the event today, the next total solar eclipse is May 1, 2079.

Interested in more FAQs? NASA has a comprehensive list that can be found here.