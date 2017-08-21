Back to school deals with the crazy coupon chick

(WTNH)- It’s almost time for the kids to head back to school and the national retail federation expects back to school spending to reach it’s second-highest level on record. Back to college spending is also expected to hit an all time high. Both of them combined is expected to reach 83 billion dollars, a more than 10 percent increase over last year. Missie Morris has some tips. She says watch out for pop up sales. They can often lead to higher prices as soon as they end. Shop online because you won’t pay sales tax and most companies offer free shipping. Your phone is a good tool for coupon apps. Also, don’t wait until you run out of something to buy it. And ask the cashier if there are any other deals they know about before you check out.

 

 

