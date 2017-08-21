Budget stalemate leads to closure of home health care agencies

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Home health care agencies that take care of chronically ill children at home are closing because of budget stalemate.

When the Governor announced his new Executive Order on Friday, it included restoring $40 million to the non profit agencies that take care of those with intellectual and physical disabilities but did not include the “add on payments” for some of the home health care agencies that take care of hundreds of people at home.

It’s a system that is supposed to save the state money by keeping chronically ill people, in this case little kids, at home with nursing and other care instead of the expense of being in the hospital. It’s considered better for the kids and the family.

News 8's Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis will have more on News at 5 p.m.

