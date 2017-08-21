Businesses offer stellar specials for total solar eclipse

(ABC)– Even though parts of the U.S. will be in partial darkness thanks to the total solar eclipse on Monday, consumers across the country will be able to score some shining deals both inside and outside of the eclipse’s path of totality.

Check out the list of businesses rolling out specials and savings.

Denny’s

The diner chain is offering $4 all-you-can-eat “moon cakes” on Monday, an eclipse-worthy take on their classic pancakes.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

The doughnut shop announced on their site they will “eclipse” their original glazed doughnuts by covering the traditional treat in “a mouth-watering chocolate glaze.” Customers can try the limited-time doughnut from August 19 to August 21.

Dairy Queen

The fast-food chain will feature a buy-one, get-one Blizzard deal, so two of the desserts will cost customers a cool 99 cents until Sunday, September 3.

“We love any excuse to celebrate with our fans,” Maria Hokanson, American Dairy Queen Corporation’s executive vice president of marketing, said in a statement. “What better way to watch the eclipse or enjoy the last lazy days of summer than with a Blizzard BOGO?”

MoonPie

The brand has a celestial body in its name, so the company is giving customers 15 percent off all online orders through August 21.

#SolarEclipse2017 is almost here – don’t be hungry in the dark. Now through August 21st get 15% off ALL ORDERS at https://t.co/A48IF7iCGR! pic.twitter.com/Va6cwk6bdE — MoonPie (@MoonPie) August 7, 2017

The airline is running five “celestial chaser” flights, which will pass through the path of totality. Passengers will receive commemorative swag, cosmic cocktails, and special viewing glasses to safely view the celestial event in-flight.

One month from today, join us for a Total Eclipse from the #SouthwestHeart. BOOK NOW: https://t.co/EvUCQqWqtX pic.twitter.com/PDeGnWyeID — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) July 21, 2017

Sprinkles cupcakes

Dark skies equal deep, dark chocolate confections for Sprinkles. The company will be selling special Black Velvet cupcakes made with Dutch black cocoa and topped with whipped chocolate ganache from August 19 to August 21 in honor of the solar eclipse. Some locations, including Chicago, will be giving the first 50 cupcakes away for free, but the company told ABC News they will announce information about other specials on their social media channels. The limited-time flavor will be sold while supplies last and are available for order online.

Let the countdown to darkness begin! T-minus 4 days! Total Eclipse #BlackVelvet now available for pre-order at https://t.co/B4HcJv30MI pic.twitter.com/8uDfxdwFBP — Sprinkles Cupcakes (@sprinkles) August 15, 2017

Nature Sweet Tomatoes

Who says veggies aren’t out of this world? Produce purveyor Nature Sweet, which sells dark-colored eclipses tomatoes, is doing a telescope giveaway in honor of the solar eclipse. Friday is the final day to enter and a winner will be announced at the end of the day.

Salt and Straw

The West Coast creamery is offering an eclipse ice cream cone that boasts “otherworldly” flavors for foodies. It’s a black charcoal waffle cone with edible gold and filled with marshmallow fluff and yellow ginger-spiced tumeric soft serve ice cream. The entire thing is topped with a Pop Rocks and black sesame magic shell and is available to customers at their flagship shop in Portland, Oregon until Monday.

Zazzle

The online retailer is offering 20 percent off all eclipse-themed merchandise.

Other companies may be offering further specials and promotions, so check in with local businesses for more information.