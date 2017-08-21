Connecticut gets ready to view solar eclipse

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The excitement of the solar eclipse is spreading across Connecticut, as people get ready to turn their eyes to the sky.

A total solar eclipse in the U.S. is a once in a lifetime event for many. That’s why the CT Science Center and scientists everywhere are making a big deal out of this.

The science center is hosting a viewing party Monday. In Connecticut, we’re only going to see about two thirds of an eclipse, but the center is going to be showing the NASA feeds from the parts of the country that will see the total eclipse.

Here in Connecticut, the eclipse will begin around 1:30 p.m. and last until 4 p.m., with peak coverage of the sun is around 2:45 p.m. There are people who have taken trips down south or out west to the parts of the country that will see a total eclipse.

A group of University of Bridgeport students is in Kentucky right now. They will be helping NASA do research during the eclipse. Other folks here at home are making their own plans.

“I have my welder’s glass that I’ll take and I’ll look up at the sun with this,” said Kathie Powell, Stratford.

“We’re going to make our own do it yourself glasses because the glasses right now are astronomical prices and you can’t even find them,” said Chrissy Scopoletti, New York.

The real glasses are hard to find, but experts warn to be careful with those do it yourself ideas. Trying to look at the eclipse through anything except certified glasses could result in permanent eye damage.

There are a bunch of places in Connecticut offering chances to view the eclipse with glasses, or telescopes with the proper filter. Among them, the Leitner Observatory at Yale, the Van Vleck Observatory at Wesleyan University in Middletown, and the McCarthy Observatory in Danbury.