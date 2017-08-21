Doctor warns of delayed impact of staring directly into sun without protection

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Viewing the solar eclipse without protective glasses seems absurd, but social media is loaded with comments from people who stared directly at the sun.

“It really takes a split second to damage your eyes if you’re looking at the sun,” says Dr. Alan Solinsky, Ophthalmologist at Harford Healthcare.

Dr. Solinsky warned of the delayed impact for those who did not use NASA certified glasses.

“You might go to sleep tonight thinking you’re okay, and tomorrow morning you can wake up with a bit of a blind spot. It could be like a little “P” but it will block out park of your vision,” he said. “You won’t go totally blind like the lights are out, but you will have a blind spot in your vision for the rest of your life.

Dr. Solinsky says you won’t go completely blind, but that your vision may be altered. If people do have a problem, you should definitely call your eye doctor.