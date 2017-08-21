Do’s and Don’ts of watching the solar eclipse

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — As the countdown to the solar eclipse approaches, there are some important safety reminders to ensure you don’t cause permanent damage to your eyes trying to view Monday’s solar eclipse.

There have been many reports of imposter glasses being sold on the internet that do not provide proper protection. What you need to look for are ISO certified glasses.

You should see an ISO certification emblem on the glasses themselves, and you want to look for that 123-12-2 certification number. That’s how you know your glasses are certified and safe to use.

If you look at the sun with a pair of fake glasses, or no glasses at all, you could cause serious damage to your eyes. You also don’t want to use your own sunglasses, as they are also not safe to view the eclipse.

You can also make your own pinhole projector. That’s the cheapest way to look a the eclipse safely.

If you weren’t able to get a pair of glasses, or if you didn’t have time to make a pinhole projector, you can watch the eclipse live on News 8 or right here on WTNH.com.

