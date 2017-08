EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One of East Haven’s finest now has some new protection.

On Monday, East Haven police announced that their dog, Ace, is getting a special new vest. Officials say the vest is designed to handle bullets and stab attacks.

The vest is coming from a non profit group called Vested Interest.

Police say the vest was a gift from an anonymous donor.