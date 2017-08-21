Flying field to display resolution defending Wrights’ flight

(Image: Shutterstock)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio lawmaker has given a framed copy of his resolution rejecting Connecticut’s claim that another aviator beat the Wright brothers as first in flight to an aviation history organization.

State Rep. Rick Perales of Beavercreek presented the National Aviation Heritage Alliance with the gift Friday. It will be displayed at the Huffman Prairie Flying Field near Dayton where residents Orville and Wilbur Wright perfected the airplane.

Perales’ action came just days after Connecticut held a ceremony for rival aviator Gustave Whitehead, who a 2013 state law contends flew the “first manned, controlled flight of a powered, heavier-than-air aircraft” on Aug. 14, 1901. That’s two years before the Wrights’ historic 1903 flight off Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

Ohio and North Carolina officials, and many aviation historians, contest Connecticut’s claim.

