Hamden woman arrested as fugitive in attempted murder

By Published:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hamden woman wanted for attempted murder was arrested at her home as a fugitive from justice on Saturday morning.

Police say officers, along with members of the United States Marshal Service Task Force, responded to the second floor of 104 Arch Street, at around 5:15 a.m., to serve an attempted murder arrest warrant to 24-year-old Susie Otero. Police say the arrest warrant stems from an incident that had occurred in Springfield, Massachusetts on July 7th.

Officers found Otero hiding in a rear bedroom. They also found 29-year-old Rashard Jones, who is a parole absconder, hiding under a bed in the same room. Both were then taken into custody.

Ortero was charged with fugitive from justice and detained at police headquarters on a $250,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on August 25th.

Jones was turned over to the Department of Parole.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s