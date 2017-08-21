Hamden woman arrested as fugitive in attempted murder

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hamden woman wanted for attempted murder was arrested at her home as a fugitive from justice on Saturday morning.

Police say officers, along with members of the United States Marshal Service Task Force, responded to the second floor of 104 Arch Street, at around 5:15 a.m., to serve an attempted murder arrest warrant to 24-year-old Susie Otero. Police say the arrest warrant stems from an incident that had occurred in Springfield, Massachusetts on July 7th.

Officers found Otero hiding in a rear bedroom. They also found 29-year-old Rashard Jones, who is a parole absconder, hiding under a bed in the same room. Both were then taken into custody.

Ortero was charged with fugitive from justice and detained at police headquarters on a $250,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on August 25th.

Jones was turned over to the Department of Parole.