Hartford city officials holding public hearing on fracking

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — City officials in Hartford will hold a public hearing Monday night on a proposed plan to ban fracking waste from being stored, disposed of, or used in the city.

Fracking is the use of pressurized water to blast oil and natural gas out of the ground.

Some watchdog groups say what is left behind can be dangerous to the environment.

Several Connecticut communities have already passed fracking waste bans.

The meeting in Hartford is being held at 7 p.m.