NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s called the “House That Social Media Built.” A team along the shoreline flips houses and rely entirely on social media to help customize them.

Real estate agent Nicole White, of William Raveis Real Estate, Owner of Rebuilt Homes LLC Michael Riccio and from Bender is Nina Bender explains how it works.

The Reveal Party is on Thursday, August 24th at 35 Partridge Lane in Madison from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.